“If you were Harry Potter or Hermione Granger, and had a wand that you could use pretty well, what would you do with it to make a change in our community?”
This was the question I asked some eighth-graders at the end of their visit to a recent meeting of the St. Johnsbury Healing & Learning Synergies group. The visitors had been invited to join us as representatives of a local school’s impressive Getting to Y Club, which tries to make school a safer, more empowering place for its students through a variety of activities, from messaging against underage smoking and drinking to creating a suicide-awareness walk in town.
Our group focuses on mental wellness among students in local schools—in St. Johnsbury and beyond—because recent survey data shows serious problems, but also because there has been an alarming recent increase in suicides among NEK youth ages 15-25. What we heard from the students, who clearly were disturbed by what they see in their school, was not reassuring. Bullying and depression among their middle-school classmates were some of the issues they discussed with us.
They’re not sure how much of an impact their group has in their school. They are a big help to each other—absolutely a good thing—but they want, really want, to make a broader difference.
