It’s not easy, going to school.
I remember, a long time ago, being punched in the gut at recess without warning and going down like a sack of bricks. That was in second grade.
A couple of weeks ago a teacher told me about a first-grader biting a classmate hard enough to draw blood, again at recess. On another occasion, an aide spoke about an eighth-grader, a Muslim, being called a terrorist by a classroom teacher. An employee at a different school witnessed a middle-schooler cowering in a hallway, trapped between a screaming administrator and a wall.
And that’s not even getting to the struggles kids can have in school just learning what they’re there to learn.
Mental wellness is recognized everywhere as an important part of the formula for student success. Unfortunately, there are many possible threats to that wellness. Threats that arise in a student’s home environment, threats that await a student online, and threats existing elsewhere. When the threats are school-based—whether originating on the playground, in the classroom, or in a hallway—the resulting trauma can have an impact just as large and lasting on a student’s ability to learn.
Anxiety is one of the signs that all is not well for our kids. But that, too, takes many forms and has many sources. Is it nervousness before a big test? Is it worry about being called on in class? Or is it a kind of dread, such as a bullied student might experience in having to face another school day with the possibility of verbal and/or physical assaults? !
When these feelings loom large enough to be constant, debilitating companions in a child’s life, they become what is clinically known as an anxiety disorder. According to national research, 32 percent of teens have an anxiety disorder of some kind. Not just anxiety, but a cluster of symptoms that are severe enough to be given a diagnosis.
Certain groups of students, such as LGBTQ teenagers or special-needs learners, are at much greater risk. In fact, research on anxiety among students who are neurodiverse— whose brains are wired differently so that they process information in a variety of different ways—indicates that 70 percent of this group experiences greater anxiety than “normal” peers.
Vermont’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) attempts to monitor some of the worrisome issues affecting our students. According to 2017 YRBS data, the most recent publicly available, in a local school district 43 percent of middle-school students reported being bullied in the past 30 days, and 41 percent of 8th-graders said they felt sad or hopeless in the past year—both rates nearly twice the state average for the same age group. These are kids still in our school system.
At what point should we, as a larger community, take greater responsibility for what is happening to our kids, in our schools and elsewhere? The Healing and Learning Synergies group formed earlier this year in St Johnsbury to create community focus, and bring community resources to bear, on the urgent issue of mental health and learning. The high numbers of our children who indicate they could have a disabling level of anxiety should be a wake-up call to all of us—we welcome your participation.
Brad Smith directs Vermont Learning-Support Initiative, a nonprofit supporting neurodiverse learners who aspire to college, with offices in St. Johnsbury and Hardwick. He co-facilitates the St. Johnsbury Healing and Learning Synergies group with Kari White of Northern Counties Health Care.
