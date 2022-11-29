“Susan B. Anthony gave her whole life to the work of voting rights for women. Her whole life. Then she died on the eve of its inevitability. The work is about making progress, fighting for us to have safer and stronger communities.

We all need to become brave enough to lose. All of us.”

Those were the words that I spoke on election night. That is what I had to be, to run this race. To try to win. I had to be brave enough to lose. I had to believe in the possible, even against the odds. No one else had that courage. To lose is hard, to walk into the fire with your eyes wide open is hard, it is really hard. To experience the barriers faced when you come from a marginalized background and experience them in public, is painful and sometimes gut wrenching. To believe that change is possible, is what I have had to do my whole life. It is what people who have experienced the hardest things have to do. Because without hope, there is nothing. But what I get more than any of this, is the pain that Vermonters are feeling and how important it was to be someone with the knowledge, experience, guts and lived experience to make clear what we face, what is going wrong and what work we all have to do to make it better.

As public figures and elected leaders, we can get lost on outcomes and our own careers. But the outcomes that matter most are if we get housing for all Vermonters. If we begin to make it across the finish line on strong bold action for climate change. If we have adequate child care. And if we can stop burying our children from overdose and suicide.

