I was born and raised here in Saint Johnsbury and I often think of what community means to me and my role in it. I have always felt loyal to this town for the childhood I had and the man it made me become. That’s why I’m regretful of my actions of driving while under the influence of alcohol and the harm I caused. That experience has opened my eyes to this issue facing our area of rural Vermont.
In reflecting on this experience, I have become more aware of the dangers of DUIs, especially in an area without many public transportation options. In these past weeks, I have been working to correct my wrongs and enhance this community at the same time. I told my story and organized a class for local bartenders and servers to help understand and prevent DUIs at their establishments. We discussed tools they can use to help prevent DUIs by encouraging patrons to order food, making sure they always have a full glass of water, and being attentive to their behavior among many other things. I talked to students about the health risks and effects alcohol has on the body. I was able to help them be more educated about how a decision like mine can cause harm to themselves, loved ones, and other community members. I feel through my talk with them, I was able to at least make them think and hopefully make other choices.
I have worked to better myself, and through that, better this community. Although I am remorseful about my actions, I am glad I had the opportunity to take these steps and grateful for the insight it has given me. I will continue to educate myself and become a better role model going forward. I hope that my messages have stuck and that, through my words and actions, I have made this community safer.
In order to be a safe, healthy and vibrant community, I don’t think we all need to share the same ideals or beliefs. I believe that the key to building that kind of community is to put those values to work by dedicating time and effort to work with others toward common goals. I do believe, once you choose to live here instead of anywhere else, you are a part of this community.
This community has amazing cultural institutions and great schools, natural beauty and a growing business climate, and most of all innovative, good, and resilient people. It continually shows its members what it can be if we all work towards being good stewards of all of these gifts. I have learned this vision of community from growing up here, and I am committed to making this vision a reality for my future children and all those who come after.
Brendan Hughes is a local business owner and member of the St. Johnsbury Selectboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.