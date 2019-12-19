Its artificial skin lies with a varnish of wear and history. Residing in the east corner of the shop, it waits for a passerby to foresee its true value. Able to bare the heaviest load, it is now just a talking-piece. Burdened by verbal depreciation in which time has not been kind. People are quick to judge its faded glamor, vacant compartments, and previous importance. It once was a hot commodity, attracting interest in politicians, businesspeople, and laborers alike. But now it sits, shaded by the more desired antiques at the west end of the store. It is weighed by time since construction and desperately looks to reinvent itself from its learned reputation. But like all well-built scales, they do not crumble with time, for they are constructed with resilience. St Johnsbury has emerged from the dust and has begun its journey to the front of the store once again.
Like an old Fairbanks scale, St. Johnsbury has been going through an instrumental repair. People are now looking to our city limits as an investment opportunity unlike ever before. Store fronts are beginning to be filled, new businesses are opening, and existing companies are relocating to the shire of Caledonia. It is time for St. Johnsbury to continue with the momentum and build this added value!
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and The Designated Downtown diligently work to promote this change and provide the town with advantages. Beatification, marketing, and event planning are just some of the activities these two organizations have been focusing on. As an added goal, these organizations will be more transparent in 2020 by providing information within the Caledonian Record periodically throughout the year. Our town will continue to new heights as our citizens continue to innovate and create within our streets. St. Johnsbury has been brought to a new age that deserves recognition! We have shaken the stigma of the past and are continuing to a new fair scale. We should be proud of our Vermont town! However, the work is not done. We will continue to praise our successes and improve our weaknesses together.
Brendan Hughes is president of the St. J Chamber Board of Directors.
