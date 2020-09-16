Vermont – our “brave little state” – has been a leader on so many fronts, unafraid to challenge certain “traditions.” Most notably, Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery back in 1777. In our own time, Vermont was the first state to introduce civil unions 20 years ago.
Despite the opposition of many Vermont residents, certain “traditions” still get a free pass, most particularly, cruel traditions that harm and kill non-human animals. Trapping, involving the use of leghold, drowning, and body crushing “kill” traps, is a dangerous tradition that inflicts prolonged suffering upon not only the targeted animal, including bobcats and otters, but also unintended animals like owls and eagles, and even our cats and dogs. Another tradition that is rooted in abject cruelty to animals is the use of powerful, radio-collared hounds that are used as weapons to run down and maul bears, coyotes, raccoons, bobcats and other animals. This is nothing less than legalized animal fighting. All in the name of recreation and tradition.
Vermont has a proud hunting tradition where ethical hunters kill deer for food, but the integrity of that tradition is put at risk when unethical hunting practices get lumped into the same category. We need courageous, compassionate leaders who are ready to take on state-sanctioned cruelty to wildlife and to elevate Vermont’s image and protect its heritage. Sadly, the very state agency, Fish & Wildlife, that is tasked with “conserving” wildlife for all Vermonters, panders to trappers and bear hound hunters. They endorse wasteful and vicious killing practices, including the wanton waste of coyotes that are killed and left in the woods to rot where their lives were snuffed out simply for fun.
I am immensely proud of the thousands of Protect Our Wildlife supporters who mobilized in 2018 to get Fish & Wildlife-sanctioned coyote killing contests banned in which hunters were awarded prizes for killing the largest coyote, the most coyotes etc. But there is still so much work to be done. For example, did you know that crow shooting contests are still legal here? Did you know that it’s legal to bait and kill coyotes, night and day, and nail their lifeless bodies to a tree, as witnessed last year in Worcester?
