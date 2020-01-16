Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As Vermont’s primary land development law turns 50 years old, it is time for a major modernization of how it works. To improve both Act 250’s effectiveness and efficiency, the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) has agreed on a package of reforms with Governor Scott’s Administration. Now before the Legislature, these changes will make this important law better for the environment, businesses, communities, and concerned citizens.
What do you think of when you hear about Act 250? While very familiar to developers, planners, and community officials, the vast majority of Vermonters know little about the details of the law. Yet the Vermont we know and love today wouldn’t exist without it.
Despite the valuable service that Act 250 has provided to the State, it was enacted in 1970 and is no longer meeting the needs of Vermonters. It is failing to address several of the environmental challenges of the day, such as the loss of our state’s forests, the incremental fragmentation of our working lands and natural areas, and climate change – an issue that was not widely understood fifty years ago.
Changes made to the law in 2004, including the elimination of the Vermont Environmental Board that had administered the program for the prior 34 years, have made certain aspects of the process more difficult and expensive for citizens to navigate in a meaningful manner. The changes also resulted in less predictability for applicants and citizens alike.
