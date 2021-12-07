There are many ways to improve the civic health of our communities that don’t require a significant personal commitment. Small efforts can make big difference, and collectively they can establish, promote, and foster a culture of engagement. The importance of resident participation in local government cannot be overstated; it is key. Local officials need resident involvement to effectively do their jobs, here are some ways you can make a difference.
• Attend Select Board & other meetings
• Attend public hearings
• Read meeting minutes
• Run for elected positions
• Vote on public issues & elections
• Lend a hand with local fundraisers
• Volunteer for community events
• Visit with your elected & hired officials
• Take public surveys related to your community
• Participate on committees, commissions, and boards
Additionally, there are two national laws that apply to all public bodies; the Open Meeting Act and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA); here in NH the related law is RSA 91-A “Access to Governmental Records and Meetings.” These laws ensure the public the right to access most governmental records and the right to be present whenever elected officials meet, with some exceptions, such as when a public body can go into non-public session. These laws were enacted to secure citizen access, but also to encourage citizen participation in local, state, and federal government. You are invited to get involved…you can make a difference through civic engagement.
Brigitte M. Codling is the Haverhill Town Manager.
