On Saturday, June 10th, the Cobleigh Public Library hosted a program entitled All Our Queer Voices, led by local poet Toussaint St. Negritude. The program description read as follows:

“Everyone is welcome to bring a poem by an LGBTQ+ poet. Each participant will read their poem aloud. Toussaint St. Negritude will host and facilitate discussion.”

Everyone is welcome. That is a fitting description of a library. It is also appropriate for the month of June, when we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Juneteenth. You do not need to identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride, just as you don’t need to be Black to honor and celebrate Juneteenth. Taking joy in the joy of people other than yourself is allowed. Feeling empathy and sympathy for the pain experienced by others is allowed.

Not everyone in our community shares these sentiments. This was evident on Saturday when protesters showed up outside the library while the poetry reading was taking place. They held signs in front of the library and accosted staff and patrons who passed on the street. One protester confronted and menaced the host and a staff member outside the library as they were attempting to leave. The protester then followed the host to a second location in Lyndonville and approached him in the same menacing manner as he was leaving a local business, causing him to flee for his safety.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.