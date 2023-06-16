On Saturday, June 10th, the Cobleigh Public Library hosted a program entitled All Our Queer Voices, led by local poet Toussaint St. Negritude. The program description read as follows:
“Everyone is welcome to bring a poem by an LGBTQ+ poet. Each participant will read their poem aloud. Toussaint St. Negritude will host and facilitate discussion.”
Everyone is welcome. That is a fitting description of a library. It is also appropriate for the month of June, when we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Juneteenth. You do not need to identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride, just as you don’t need to be Black to honor and celebrate Juneteenth. Taking joy in the joy of people other than yourself is allowed. Feeling empathy and sympathy for the pain experienced by others is allowed.
Not everyone in our community shares these sentiments. This was evident on Saturday when protesters showed up outside the library while the poetry reading was taking place. They held signs in front of the library and accosted staff and patrons who passed on the street. One protester confronted and menaced the host and a staff member outside the library as they were attempting to leave. The protester then followed the host to a second location in Lyndonville and approached him in the same menacing manner as he was leaving a local business, causing him to flee for his safety.
Everyone is welcome. There are many people who say that about Vermont. We’ve long held that ours is a progressive and inviting state, willing to embrace and uplift anyone who wants to call it home and participate constructively in its communities. And yet this hateful incident happened here. And it was not the first.
In the past week I have heard from a number of community members, most expressing horror and sympathy for what occurred. I have also heard from people who think there is an issue to “debate,” as if the validity and value of Black and queer lives and experiences can be debated. People who want to fault the library for holding a program that could invite even the possibility of a protest. As though it were Black and queer voices and their allies that should be blamed for stoking hatred in the hearts of others and not those very hearts that should be held accountable for nursing the coals.
The Cobleigh Library is proud to serve a community that holds a vast array of identities, beliefs, opinions, and philosophies. Diversity and healthy debate make for a vibrant, healthy community. Censorship, harassment, and hatred do not. If our community is going to grow from this incident, which I dearly hope it will, we need to acknowledge that there remains great work to be done before we can honestly say that everyone feels welcome. That work begins with admitting that there is hatred here in our community and deciding that we are strong enough to let our joy, empathy, and kindness to one another drown it out.
Bryn Hoffman is the director of the Cobleigh Public Library in Lyndonville, Vt.
