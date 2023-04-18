If you just paid your Vermont state taxes and thought wow that was brutal, you’re not wrong. According to the Tax Foundation, in 2022 Vermont already had the 4th highest state and local tax burden in the country at 13.6 percent. But, oh, wait till next year!

After winning veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the legislature this past November in an election largely focused on abortion rights, Vermont Democrats are now claiming mandates on just about every issue that ever sparked a glimmer in their eye from climate change, to childcare, to paid leave — you name it. This legislative session looks like a version of that old game show stunt where a contestant’s prize is to keep all the stuff they can pile into a shopping cart in ninety seconds. Only in this case Vermont taxpayers will be picking up the tab for all that loot.

The Vermont Chamber of Commerce calculated that our lawmakers are currently advancing $461 million in new, identifiable taxes and fees. This number does not include the as-of-yet unidentified costs of the Clean Heat Standard bill (S.5), which casual estimates put at around $500 million per year for the first four active years of the program (2026-2030).

Let’s put these numbers in context. Vermont’s overall budget for 2023 is $8.65 billion. That is up from just under $6 billion in 2019, the last year before Covid federal emergency money flooded into state coffers. Vermont has always relied heavily on federal funds to pay our bills, and with the one-time pandemic infusions still trickling in this is more true than ever. At least half of that $8.6 billion is now coming from Washington, but this will not continue for much longer.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.