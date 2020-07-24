Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Our presidency remains in the grip of one who, on the occasion of the highest ever one day number of new Covid-19 cases, responded by saying, “It will soon go away.” His Senate allies dared no correction. Fortunately an election is approaching, one in which a new president can restore both federal leadership and centrality of science in addressing the pandemic.
Charismatic leadership - a Lincoln, a Roosevelt, a Kennedy - is called for in this hour, but we can at least soon have a president and Congress focused on righting centuries-old national wrongs and restoring the national and international norms so recklessly abandoned these past four years.
The slogan “to make America great again” turned out the hollowest in the history of campaigning. The fact is, on one hand Trump sought the presidency to boost his ego, on the other hand, as means to acquire more personal wealth.
It has been a reign of negativity, a striking down of the achievements of Trump’s predecessor - not because President Obama represented the opposing party but because he was a person of non-white ethnicity. Trump, like other white supremacists, was rankled that a person of color might seek and achieve the presidency.
