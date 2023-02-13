On one hand, displayed in our country is an amusing rabble of Trump enthusiasts who, when interviewed, make claims about their idol no sane person would utter, e.g., “He won the election, is still President, and is running the country from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.”

On the other hand, there are a vast number of local, state, and national public office-holders, identifying themselves as Republicans, and presenting themselves as legislators, engaged in work for the benefit of the people of the country. These individuals have largely broken with the tradition of coming to serve in a legislative body as a ”Mr. Smith,” one whose life experience has fostered personal ideas of what sort of legislation would serve their community, state, or country. These few Republicans present no positive legislation.

In every legislative body there are leaders and followers. Here, all appear followers. Far more than at any time in our history, individuality has given way to a silent party-bonding that resembles a cult. Leading voices have come to express tradition-violating objectives that would serve the wealthy (who are their campaign benefactors) and unpopular political views (banning abortion). Re-orienting national priorities away from serving the public, they would do away with the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

They won’t likely be able to take such radical steps, but that the suggestion is made poses a warning about those who are making it. During four recent years that party’s leader, Donald Trump, allowed disrespect for women and white supremacy to surge - another warning of something afoot.

