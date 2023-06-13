At pivotal moments in our history like the present - with indictments of a former president on multiple, substantive criminal charges - historians tend to look to circumstances and challenges of the past for insights or comparisons, and to speculate on what outcome of trials might be - like what would our history have been had Lincoln survived assassination, or had Roosevelt lived to the end of his term in 1948?

In the case of Lincoln we can ask, under his wise leadership would the fate of Blacks have been better? In that of Roosevelt, we can at least surmise there would not have developed a Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Lincoln’s persuasiveness might have won the day. There was Roosevelt’s wisdom in befriending a very paranoid dictator, building trust, helping his country survive war, and keeping the promise to his people to help rebuild after the devastation of that war. These had already demonstrably altered Stalin’s distrust of the West. Peaceful co-existence with a democratic Russia could have evolved. Instead, their chosen form of government was targeted. In time, belligerence, the creation of NATO, and Eastward pressing of hostile arms buildup helped perpetuate hostility and, eventually, the reactionary and dangerous Vladimir Putin.

So the historian looks for what went wrong back then. As we shall see, the two cases mentioned are oddly linked.

