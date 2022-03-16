Fleeing for their lives or hunkered down in their flats, surviving elderly have been reminded of late summer 1941 when German troops entered Kyiv. The brute, Vladimir Putin, has run to the end of his wire and broken his chain to do harm to others. But it isn’t just a dream to restore Russian prestige driving him. This dog’s been tormented by the West.
Ukraine’s invasion is rooted in erroneous 1940s decisions.
Billions in US Lend Lease allowed Soviets to absorb the German advance, recover, and become the major force that won the war in Europe.
While aware he was dealing with a cruel dictator, Roosevelt got along well with Stalin, this essential ally, and knew Russians would demand control of Eastern Europe, through which Germans had twice invaded. With 20 million dead, its towns and cities destroyed, the Soviets had only their defeat of Germany to celebrate. Roosevelt had committed the US to help them rebuild. That deed would have anchored friendship.
In 1944, the Democratic National Committee fatefully worked to undo FDR’s partnership with his savvy, vitally important Vice President Henry Wallace. Roosevelt’s death brought the impulsive, less informed, less competent Harry Truman to power.
Churchill concluded the secret October 1944 Percentages Agreement with Stalin. In exchange for Soviet Eastern Europe control, communist stirrings in southern Europe went unsupported.
A communist-led resistance against German occupation of Greece now progressed to opposed British-supported efforts to restore the Greek monarchy. Financially ruined by war, Britain sought US aid.
In March 1947, Truman came to Congress to propose millions in economic and military support for countries threatened by communism. His posture became known as the Truman Doctrine and may be read as his personal declaration of the Cold War. Included was aid to the French in reestablishing colonial rule in Indochina - eventually to our Vietnam War.
This move ran counter not only to Roosevelt’s efforts to aid the Soviet people’s recovery but his policy of peace with self determination. In part, Truman’s aid went to restore the Soviet’s former enemy, Germany, as a Western ally against the Soviets. Unsavory as he may be, Putin is a product of this history of Truman hostility.
When in March 1946 Truman invited Churchill to speak in Missouri and the former Prime Minister delivered his “Soviet iron curtain descending across Europe” speech, there was a remarkable lack of symmetry with his earlier agreement with Stalin on Eastern Europe. It was also incendiary, leading to such excesses as Senator Joseph McCarthy’s grope to find communists everywhere in our government.
President Eisenhower warned against the threat of excessive military-industrial power but his warning has long gone unheeded. President Kennedy gained cooperation with Premier Khrushchev toward nuclear disarmament. It cost him his life.
The German reunification treaty (1990) was another opportunity to bond Russia and the West in peace. Congress looked on as our arms industry promoted NATO membership, arming Eastern Europe. Poland bought 250 tanks for $6 billion.
Russians may align with Putin’s nostalgia for the Soviet Union, just as some here long for a past when they were privileged to maintain white supremacy and resist ethnic diversity.
Laws had finally been enacted to expand and protect voting rights in our country from this other, far more dangerous invasion now threatening us. An autocratic minority party, strategically positioned to gain political control of low population states has gained a majority in state governments across our country where they are legalizing barriers to democratic processes. This invasion involves gerrymandering voting districts, rules that favor more affluent people, limiting voting hours and methods, and placement of persons to supervise and rule on both the voting and the counting of votes.
In 2013 the Supreme Court crippled the Voting Rights Act. Congress failed to provide a remedy.
Brought in the baggage of immigrants, white supremacy generated centuries of conformity, denied persons of color their constitutional rights, kept women subservient to men, and defined what was culturally acceptable.
Progressive change began with, for example, Social Security, voting rights, school desegregation, legalized abortion, gay marriage, and legislation to aid the disabled. Republicans discovered in Donald Trump an instrument to obtain autocratic rule and to maintain white supremacy that was about to be forever lost.
As in other dictatorships, outcome of all our future elections will be determined by this minority. An important step in this process was to control the final arbiter of disputes, the Supreme Court. Like Putin, Republicans have marshaled their forces to defeat a democracy.
Barnet resident Carl Doerner is an author and historian currently at work on a re-examination of and challenge to the “American narrative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.