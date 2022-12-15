In my youth this island lying a hundred miles off the coast of mainland China was called Formosa. That’s the point in history we need to visit in order to understand the current war of words regarding Taiwan’s future - indeed, understand the entire political saga of what we’ve chosen to label the Far East.

U.S. Commodore Matthew Perry’s 1853 small fleet venture into Tokyo Bay is credited with ending two centuries of Japanese isolation and resistance to flourishing Asian trade with Europe.

Just as Germany’s objective, lebensraum for its people, began well before Hitler, Japanese ambitions for living space started at the beginning of the 20th century. It lacked sufficient space for its growing population and resources to fuel its industries.

By 1905, Japan had taken up arms to defeat Czarist Russia. It gained control of the Chinese province Manchuria. (Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm weighed this weakness of his likely Russian foe before deciding to invade Belgium and France in 1914.)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.