At yesterday’s White House press conference President Donald Trump and Vice President Ron DeSantis fielded questions for an hour. Avoided were matters centered on the approaching Constitutional Convention, at which revisions of the 14th and 15th Amendments and several Articles are to be determined.
Among the eight reporters permitted to attend there’d been hushed speculation about what the administration might discuss. They assumed COVID deaths and climate change would remain off-limits topics.
Nor, they guessed, would there be further discussion of the dramatic events of December 2024. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s announcement of the votes to convict President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came December 4, just a month after the re-election of Trump and his running mate DeSantos.
Briefly elevated as the nation’s executives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and McConnell had lightheartedly celebrated their positions with a gala for wealthy guests at the White House.
As in November 2022, a national uproar over the voting and counting process had been quieted by the massive presence of troops and arrests in many parts of the country. The names Biden and Harris had earlier been printed on ballots. Hawaii. California, Oregon, Colorado, New York, and the New England States tallied 136 Democratic electors.
President Trump opened the press gathering by expressing his satisfaction with the two six-to-three Supreme Court decisions announced earlier this week. Having taken up abortion challenges in six states last September, the Court reversed the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ruling abortion would henceforth be illegal in any portion of the of the United States. Jurists had earlier reversed Obergefell v. Hodges, that for the past ten years has allowed same sex couples to unite in marriage.
Trump said, “I echo what Justice Thomas’s said.”
Writing for the majority, Thomas had noted, “As these arrangements are not the long established and the proper union of a man and a woman, we cannot allow them to be made.”
Said Trump, “So all such arrangements are nullified.” With a determined look, he twice swept his arm left to right.
Near the close of the news conference Trump tilted his head, smiled shyly, and wiggled his finger directing DeSantos to the podium, saying, “He has something very important to tell you about.” At the mike DeSantos said, “Earlier today I met with Leader McConnell. I’m pleased to share with you that he will have the Senate take up H.R. 8517.”
There was pronounced murmur among the press.
“Before next school year, we’ll have in place these initiatives begun four years ago in Texas, Tennessee, and my home state. Our children will be protected. These laws will be quickly enrolled by Congress.”
Rumbling in the room grew louder.
“No, no!” Trump shouted. “None of that. These aren’t the old days when you were so nasty and discourteous to me. Our elementary, secondary school, and college classrooms and libraries are going to be free of the divisive, false references to racial history and sexual identity that have plagued our citizens. If you don’t like that, you can go live in another country. We’re reclaiming our history - when such questionable subjects didn’t come up in the classroom or in books.”
A hand shot up and, with a jowly look, Trump pointed.
“What’s happening with the books?
“Burning’s best,” Trump said. “They’re gone.” He pointed to another hand.
“We’ve heard people leaving the country are being required to surrender their passports.”
“Not if they’re going on business,” Trump said.
The voice insisted, “If the intention is emigration?”
“Of course,” Trump said. “They’re giving up citizenship.”
“Any question in law?”
“That’s it” Trump said. This is an executive matter. We’re gonna be charging a processing fee for leaving. And there are some people we’ll be sending elsewhere.”
Voice called, “Who’s that?”
Trump glanced left and right searching for the voice. “I didn’t like the tone of that. You know you’re here by invitation, with strict rules. Your organizations too. Step out of line and you’re off our list.Your organization can be fined. These aren’t the old days.”
Standing, a woman said calmly, “We heard rumors of deportations.
Who would be on such a list?”
“Mr. Giuliani’s group is working on that,” Trump said. “Having been impeached and convicted, Biden, Harris, Schiff, and Pelosi are at the top of that list. There are legal strings. We haven’t decided what to do with their families.
With that the President and DeSantos walked out.
Barnet resident. Carl Doerner is an author and historian currently at work on a re-examination of and challenge to the “American narrative.”
