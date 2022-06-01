I suffered a traumatic experience in childhood. Triggered these decades later, it means a sleepless night. Imagine the days and nights of Robb fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo, witnessing her teacher shot, smearing a classmate’s blood on herself to play dead. The very act to deceive suggests an unwanted maturation for a child.
I was a soldier. I know why weapons of war are designed to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. They’re used in this country to express hate and frustration.
And I was a teacher for 20 years. I cannot fathom politician’s suggestions teachers wear side arms to slay intruders. Would they have wanted arms for a shoot-out on January 6th? How far we’ve come in gun mythology!
That it took 78 minutes for responders to secure that Texas school symbolizes our bafflement with gun violence.
Worst of all in my family has been loss of a son to gun violence.
I am also an historian, displeased at the repeated need to explain how fallacious are NRA, Supreme Court, and congress persons’ interpretations of the Second Amendment. It has evolved a false meaning and mythology along with guns. Read its plain English!
AMENDMENT II RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Unless they are part of a regulated militia - that is a group like the national guard - dedicated to defense of the homeland or of public order, persons living in the United States do not have the right to possess arms - not even for hunting. A strict interpretation of the Constitution, which is what Clarence Thomas and his fellow conservative jurists claim is their guiding principle, must be read that way.
Our unique history among nations played out in a way that frustrated the idealists among newcomers. For the most part, white supremacist conquerors and settlers came here, took by force the lands of native people, and then imported, and also bred like cattle, millions of Africans to work those lands.
Guns were needed to subdue the native people. Armed militias were needed to prevent rebellion of slaves. When drafted, our Constitution required for adoption approval by a majority of 13 states. Slave states required an amendment to protect slavery with their militias.
This Amendment’s intent could not be stated more clearly. Local militias, mustered by the colonies had been the core of George Washington’s forces during the Revolution.
Few people object to hunting, but hunters likely agree that anyone who needs an AR-15 and enhanced magazines to bring down a deer, should be put off the bus.
Winning the West away from Mexicans and Indians required rifles and sidearms. Going armed became a deeply ingrained habit. Collectively, our ill-got gains, largely from exploiting those who are ethnically different among us, needed to be defended. As a country, we face an enormous threat. An armed minority, supported by the massive gun industry, contribute millions to control a political party with enough votes to prevent passage of any laws that would reduce gun violence. The statistics are all around us. Canada suffered 900 gun deaths last year, the US 40,000.
Like most problems, the remedy for gun violence lies in integrity of those in public office. Heard last week, was a Congressman saying, “If I support gun legislation, I’ll be voted out of office.” Incumbency is the number one focus of of people in public office. Keeping their seat there warm outweighs any moral or ethical question.
48 Democratic Senators support modest gun reform. 50 Republicans oppose any change to gun laws. 42 Republican Senators take financing from the gun industry. Mitt Romney has caught $13 million.
Were I a Uvalde, Texas parent mourning loss of my child, I might go find the dealer who unconscionably sold that shooter two AR-15s and 374 rounds of ammunition for $3,500, I’d put a bullet between his eyes. That’s arguably justifiable homicide.
But no, better to sue him as an accessory to murder. Jurors could agree, convict, and end his immoral enterprise.
The great irony of the extreme Republican agenda in Congress, state governments, and the Supreme Court is the so-called right to life movement, reaching so deeply into rights of privacy as banning contraception, at once caring little for the safety of innocent school children.
We need to ban not just ownership but possession of all weapons of war!
Barnet resident Carl Doerner is an author and historian currently at work on a re-examination of and challenge to the “American narrative.”
