We have a hateful national story we should never allow to be forgotten. That is the wartime action for which President Roosevelt is most commonly criticized, his 1942 issuance of Executive Order 9066. The result was incarceration in our western desert of 122,000 Japanese Americans, 70.000 of whom were by naturalization or birthright, US citizens. Closely examined, in that he allowed it to happen, this proved to be an error of omission rather than commission. He failed to object to the manner in which his reasonable and appropriate order of “protection against espionage and against sabotage to national‐defense material, national‐defense premises, and national‐defense utilities” was carried out. The full truth of this happening is rarely told.
In contrast with the abuse experienced by German Americans during World War 1, wrote historian James MacGegor Burns, “Americans were treating … aliens in their midst with admirable restraint. There were only a few incidents, such as the sawing down by some fool or fanatic of four Japanese cherry trees in Washington’s Tidal Basin.”
The order authorized Secretary of War Henry Stimson to recommend the designation of military areas. “I hereby authorize and direct the Secretary of War, and the Military Commanders whom he may from time to time designate, whenever he or any designated Commander deems such action necessary or desirable, to prescribe military areas in such places and of such extent as he or the appropriate Military Commander may determine, from which any or all persons may be excluded, and with respect to which, the right of any person to enter, remain in, or leave shall be subject to whatever restrictions the Secretary of War or the appropriate Military Commander may impose in his discretion. The Secretary of War is hereby authorized to provide for residents of any such area who are excluded there from, such transportation, food, shelter, and other accommodations as may be necessary, in the judgment of the Secretary of War or the said Military Commander, and until other arrangements are made, to accomplish the purpose of this order … I hereby further authorize and direct the Secretary of War and the said Military Commanders to take such other steps as he or the appropriate Military Commander may deem advisable to enforce compliance with the restrictions applicable to each Military area hereinabove authorized to be designated, including the use of Federal troops and other Federal Agencies, with authority to accept assistance of state and local agencies … I hereby further authorize and direct all Executive Departments, independent establishments and other Federal Agencies, to assist the Secretary of War or the said Military Commanders in carrying out this Executive Order, including the furnishing of medical aid, hospitalization, food, clothing, transportation, use of land, shelter, and other supplies, equipment, utilities, facilities, and services.”
The President’s order is humane, and makes no reference to persons of Japanese descent, or the creation of containment camps!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.