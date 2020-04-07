Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A question historians have long pondered is “whether or not the times make the man.” There is little question that Abraham Lincoln became President in an hour of our history when the eloquence of his thought and precision of his actions were needed to end slavery. We know that his dedication during a grueling struggle transformed the 13 politically divided colonies that had evolved as 34 divided states. He made, for the first time, a “united” states.
Assassination voided his design for peace that might have spared us the depths of racism into which the country was plunged - and remained into our own time.
Herbert Hoover, a brilliant and accomplished man, lacked the vision the Great Depression required. Handicapped and unable to stand unaided, Franklin Roosevelt nonetheless summoned means to employ people in public works and establish programs to restore the economy and the confidence of our people.
During the Cuban Missile crisis, John Kennedy was opposed by all of his military advisors, who saw the crisis as an opportunity to invade Cuba and depose Fidel Castro. They were willing to risk nuclear war, convinced and saying they could win it. Kennedy negotiated removal of the missiles from Cuba and peace with his USSR adversary, Nikita Khrushchev. The two began moves toward ending the Cold War.
