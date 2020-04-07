A question historians have long pondered is “whether or not the times make the man.” There is little question that Abraham Lincoln became President in an hour of our history when the eloquence of his thought and precision of his actions were needed to end slavery. We know that his dedication during a grueling struggle transformed the 13 politically divided colonies that had evolved as 34 divided states. He made, for the first time, a “united” states.

Assassination voided his design for peace that might have spared us the depths of racism into which the country was plunged - and remained into our own time.

Herbert Hoover, a brilliant and accomplished man, lacked the vision the Great Depression required. Handicapped and unable to stand unaided, Franklin Roosevelt nonetheless summoned means to employ people in public works and establish programs to restore the economy and the confidence of our people.

During the Cuban Missile crisis, John Kennedy was opposed by all of his military advisors, who saw the crisis as an opportunity to invade Cuba and depose Fidel Castro. They were willing to risk nuclear war, convinced and saying they could win it. Kennedy negotiated removal of the missiles from Cuba and peace with his USSR adversary, Nikita Khrushchev. The two began moves toward ending the Cold War.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.