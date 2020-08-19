Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
During my teaching career in New York City’s Harlem, the area’s African American Congressman Adam Clayton Powell came to deliver a speech to our high school’s black and Hispanic students. Powell was ushered in with an inept piano fanfare by a white music teacher. Early in his remarks, Powell constructed a harsh metaphor of the woman’s poor performance by suggesting she “learn to play on the black keys too.”
This was after what we term the Civil Rights Movement, but long before the contemporary thrust of what that movement was actually about - addressing the long U.S. history of systemic discrimination against people who are ethnically different, particularly the long practiced, calculated killing by some police of black men.
In his recent You Tube entry “George Floyd and the Dominoes of Racial Injustice,” South African comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah struck a chord when he described an incident on May 28. Amy Cooper who, violating New York Central Park regulations, was walking her dog without a leash when a dark skinned man, a bird watcher, asked if she would put the dog on a leash.
As Noah pointed out, this is a very significant incident because when, instead of leashing her dog, she called the police to say she was being threatened by a black man, she was exercising the white authority over persons of color that began in this county 400 years ago - deep systemic racism.
