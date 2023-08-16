Having appreciated its splendid desert terrain, learned its early history, and protested continued focus on nuclear science on the hostile streets of Los Alamos, the world of Robert Oppenheimer has become a somewhat familiar place for me. The science is a different matter.

Like a number of you readers, I’ve been to see Christopher Nolan’s recent film. I didn’t like his filmmaking style and walked out before the pop corn was gone. Nolan made the Batman series and speaks of enjoying filming in an “operatic style.” The subject suggests something more of a contemplative, documentary approach. More than likely, I was simply exhausted by having had to sit through a full hour of advertising and previews before Nolan’s film appeared on the screen.

Nuclear fission, the process in which an atom is split, releasing an immense amount of energy and making possible production of a weapon of war, was discovered in Germany in December 1938. For starters, all of these scientists knew the 1934 death of researcher Marie Curie was the result of exposure to radioactive matter. The attempt to distort or suppress this information in 1945 gave another dimension to controversy over use of the bomb developed at Los Alamos.

Headed by Werner Heisenberg, Germany had a nuclear weapons program of its own. Albert Einstein knew as much and contacted Roosevelt to warn him.

