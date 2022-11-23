In the very hour that President John F. Kennedy received the last rites in Dallas on the afternoon of November 22, 1963, it was fully known he’d been the victim of rifle fire from at least two assassins, a conspiracy in a coup d’etat against the government of the United States. As it came to be understood by researching historians, this seizure of power was launched by elements of intelligence, military, and business interests long displeased with JFK’s initiatives to end the Cold War, for general disarmament, regulation of business, and for civil rights.

His presidency had been a steadily intensifying response to President Eisenhower’s parting warning against the military-industrial forces that had taken control of the country in the wake of World War 2.

On October 11, just six weeks before the Dallas trip, with National Security Memorandum 263 he had made known he was ending U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. The very afternoon of Kennedy’s murder, his emissary Jean Danial was in Havana discussing normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba

Secret Service Agent Clint Hill, who leaped aboard the limousine to cover and protect the Kennedys during the attack, had seen the large exit wound in the lower back of Kennedy’s skull. Motorcycle officer Bobby Hargis, riding to the left rear of the limousine had been spattered in the face with the blood and brain matter from that exit wound.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.