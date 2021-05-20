In the 1950s Americans inhabited a Norman Rockwell world. He’s the New England painter who created canvases and cover images for popular magazines of the time. Take a peek on line. They were of the abundant Thanksgiving table, illustrations of President Roosevelt’s declared “four freedoms” the country was seeking for its people - freedom of speech, of worship, from want, and from fear. These noble objectives were illustrated by Rockwell.
We went to movies about how we had defeated Germans and Japanese, how the American West had been cleared of savage Indians, how the rebellious but noble Southerners had been forced to surrender following the Civil War, and other fictions.
In my youth I rode a streetcar into the central part of a city, passing through a dilapidated residential neighborhood, former townhouses of prosperous city dwellers of the century before. The owners had moved to modern homes in the suburbs, These old, basic shelters lacked modern plumbing. They were occupied by people of color who had migrated from then South.
Grainy television offered such choices as I Love Lucy, Groucho Marx’s You Bet Your Life, and Gunsmoke. It was a time of famed Broadway musicals, also coming to us on film - Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, and dozens more, If you’re old enough, you will recall. If you’ve experienced the reruns, you can imagine the scenes - white folk dancing, enjoying an amusement park, or spending the evening on a beach devouring clams.
South Pacific did get to the point of this great delusion that was American life. The plot involved inter-racial romance, disdained and, at the time, prohibited by laws. The woman claimed the hate she felt was born in her, but her partner disagreed, singing:
You’ve got to be taught
To hate and fear,
You’ve got to be taught
From year to year …
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made,
And people whose skin is a different shade,
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,
Before you are six or seven or eight,
To hate all the people your relatives hate,
You’ve got to be carefully taught!
The lines were composed by Oscar Hammerstein who, of significance, was Jewish.
From the perspective of 2021, it should be startling to realize the naivety, sheer ignorance, the cloud on which the American white majority so long floated - especially during a streetcar ride through a black neighborhood.
Here I must challenge the “entertainment’” offered in Amazon Prime’s 10-part miniseries “The Underground Railroad,” and director Barry Jenkins’ pretense as a storyteller.
Enslavement has been practiced throughout history, most often. those taken into bondage for periods of times as prizes of war. Only, for 156 years of our history, has slavery been the free labor capitalist venture that made America, North as well as South, successful.
White-skinned people were blessed during those decades blacks were harvested like crops from Africa, put to work under armed, mounted overseers, bred to increase like cattle, sold without regard to family association, and often chained together in coffles, and marched a thousand miles to the expanding cotton plantations of the deeper South. This was chattel slavery, permanent and hereditary, the victims considered non-human to be done with however masters chose.
In this Jenkins’ distorted history of planation life, slaves stand about the cotton field chatting instead of bent picking their required daily pounds. While the picnicking family looks on. a captured runaway slave is tied to a wooden frame. As a lesson, the slaves are brought to watch the victim mercilessly beaten, then burned alive.
Owners and overseers acted brutally in extracting work and profit. They were rapists. Instead, Jenkens depicts sadism and the gratuitous violence directors think all audiences wish to see.
Compelled by events, some slaves run away. Apparently still in Georgia, they reach the cabin of a white man who takes them to his cellar where they board an actual train - Jenkens’ underground railway.
The reality of black existence after the Civil War was reconstruction era abandonment, practical re-enslavement as sharecroppers, desperate migration to menial jobs in the racist North, and residence in such abandoned ghetto houses mentioned above.
If a family obtained a used car, driving while black was threatening, especially passing through rural towns. When built, the freeways and interstate highways were safer, but these were deliberately designed to eradicate neighborhoods where ethnically different folk were surviving.
Carl Doerner is an author and historian currently at work on a re-examination of and challenge to there “American narrative.”
Welcome to the discussion.
