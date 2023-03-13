In the U.S., the term imperialism is used namely to describe the behavior of others, like the British, but It has been alive here in the U.S. throughout our history.

In February 1941, Time and Life magazines publisher Henry Luce launched criticism of President Roosevelt. “World War 2,” he argued, “was the result of the United States’ immature refusal to accept the mantle of world leadership after the British Empire had begun to deteriorate,” he wrote. “In the same manner that the United States had conquered the West, the U.S. could subdue, civilize, and remake international relations.”

Once freed of the Republican isolationist yolk Luce’s fellow Republicans held on him until the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt did vigorously pursue a plan bound to increase U.S. presence in the world. It was one that brought with it the label, an “American Century.” But Roosevelt had something entirely different in mind than power. That was self-determination of peoples of the world, an end to colonialism, and creation of the United Nations. His vision was quite the opposite of Luce’s imperialism.

Of course, advance of the American Century was what Luce had had in mind - a dominating, directing, militarily controlling U.S. presence in the world. With Roosevelt’s death before the end of the war and the ascension of less competent Harry Truman to the presidency, Roosevelt’s vision of a just and peaceful postwar world was largely abandoned. Instead, the United States implemented a grand strategy which historian Stephen Wertheim has fittingly termed ‘armed primacy.’

