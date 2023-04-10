There were those in the South who fought and lost a war over whether white skinned people were superior to others. They also thought they were entitled to gain wealth from the labor of people they had shipped here from Africa. Defeated, some put on costumes and terrorized those who had been freed of slave labor. This was in 1868, down near the Alabama border, at Pulaski, Tennessee. A racist, President Woodrow Wilson so liked D. W. Griffith’s Ku Klux Klan-promoting film “Birth of a Nation,” he had it shown at the White House.

Memphis, Tennessee, the Mississippi River city where slaves rolled bales of cotton on to steamboats for shipment to cotton mills, is more famous as the place where city leaders conspired with a marksman to kill Dr. Martin Luther King 55 years ago this month.

Some books are banned in Tennessee - but on the positive side, at Fisk University in Nashville, Diane Nash, along with John Lewis, organized freedom rides to end segregation on buses in the South.

Tennessee stays in the news - just now with mentally-challenged white supremacist legislative majority adherents to Republican extremism voting to expel two black legislators from their chamber for breaking decorum, mainly because they are black.

