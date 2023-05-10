The two continents on which we Americans live were quite fully inhabited, for the most part, with long established societies having languages, art music, rich cultures of their own, all of which newcomers today would find fascinating and engaging. Not so, those coarse men of the late 15th and early 16th centuries, who were narrowly interested in precious metals, dominion over land, free labor and sex with the native women.

Innocently, they brought with them hitherto unknown diseases, like smallpox, which killed 90 percent of all with whom these men came in contact. Disappearance of free labor that could be forced from the native people can be said to have contributed to the business of stealing away black folk from Africa for that purpose.

Anyway, that’s how the United States and the other countries of the American continents got started - by white-skinned people giving little or no thought to the common assumption, if we paid to get here and managed to get title to land from which to harvest a living, it didn’t matter that that land had been taken from what was called an inferior race of people. It was understood that we white people deserved it.

Then there was a group of people, most of whom came here with more wealth to start with, and nearly all of whom bought slaves, and used them to become wealthier, and who thought they’d have more freedom and more wealth if they could stop sharing it with a king across the waters. This was risky thinking, because the King had an army. They took the risk, and gathered young men to fight the fight. While they were at that, they met to consider what sort of country they would design. Learned men, they took ideas from the ancient Greeks, and also from the Iroquois Indians. To define how they would govern, they wrote a Constitution. It offered a lot to the white people. Indians were mentioned only three times, though at that time they numbered a quarter million in 80 nations living east of the Mississippi River. The 70,000 slaves in the country were not mentioned. For purpose of congressional representation slaves would be counted as “three/fifths” of a person.

