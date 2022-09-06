Early in his presidency Donald Trump was startled to learn that Abraham Lincoln had been a Republican. It might have better settled his mind, had he troubled to learn more about this predecessor. Lincoln’s was the first candidacy of a new party based on opposition to the extension of slavery. In contrast with Trump, Lincoln provided treasured national leadership.

By the 1870s, newspapers were calling this the Grand Old Party or GOP. The label stuck; the grandness began to fade.

To gain power during the disputed presidential election of 1877, Republicans secretly committed to end post Civil War reconstruction of the South. Imposed by Lincoln and enforced by President Ulysses Grant, Reconstruction was focused not on punishing the South insurrection but upon transforming it into a region where freed slaves had educational and social opportunities, as well as full constitutional and civil rights.

Republican negotiators agreed to end Reconstruction by withdrawing federal troops from the South. Rutherford Hayes became President and the Southern states restored both their pre-Civil War economy and full control over their black population. For the next hundred years blacks who resisted or stepped out of line became victims of lynching.

