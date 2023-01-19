The recent birthday remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King and its surveys of his significant accomplishments lacked, at least for me, any canvas of why he announced, the night before his assassination, “I may not get there with you to the promised land.”

King knew that he, like President Kennedy and Malcolm X before him, was targeted for death by elements in the U.S. government. It was only a question of when. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover had designed the murder of Malcolm in Harlem, as he is now known to have planned the murder of rising black leader Fred Hampton in Chicago on Dec. 4, 1969.

Hoover had harassed and wiretapped King. He publicly labelled him “the most dangerous Negro in America.” King was mounting a campaign to bring masses of people to a summer 1968 encampment in Washington, pressing Congress for economic justice for all the nation’s poor. Exactly a year earlier he had addressed a massive crowd in New York, denouncing the government for its war in Vietnam.

Facing King’s motel in Memphis, where he was supporting sanitation strikers, was a bank of shrubbery. This was perfect cover for an assassin. From it came the bullet that killed King. By next morning Memphis authorities had carried out their part in the murder by cutting and removing all the shrubbery, that is, by destroying the crime scene.

