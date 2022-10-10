The modern Republican Party’s avowed concerns are for gun rights, traditional and Christian values, opposition to abortion, opposition to immigration, and legislative support for big business.

Essentially proposing no platform for what it proposed to accomplish, the Republican Party’s Executive Committee voted in 2020 to repeat the statement of aims it had presented in 2016.

That document largely took aim at the eight-year presidency of Barack Obama. Our first president of color’s main offense was having “dismantled America’s system of health care.” Just how or what the Affordable Care Act, passed by Congress in 2010 and supported by Obama had “dismantled” was not explained. The unspoken truth in the right-wing critique’s of Obama’s terms in office was fundamentally that the country had allowed a black man to have served in the presidency.”

Donald Trump - a boastful racist and demeanor of women, a businessman who sought the presidency to enhance and protect his ill-got wealth, a failure at recognizing and arresting the early advance of COVID into the U.S. - turned out to be a rallying voice for the white supremacists, fascist-leaning rabble who came to support him.

