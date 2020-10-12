Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In June, 1942, a student group emerged in Munich, Germany, led by a young woman, Sophie Scholl. It was called die Weisse Rosa (The White Rose). Through leaflets and graffiti these students called attention to Nazi crimes, particularly the persecution and murder of Jews. Within eight months the Gestapo had rounded up the group and set a trial date in the democratic-sounding People’s Court. Four days later, Sophie and other leaders were executed by guillotine.
I call attention to this incident in German history because, while the prosecutors described the crimes, judges ranted and pronounced sentence, none of the defendants were allowed to speak a word in court. This is what happens in a country when judges have been appointed on a political basis - in that case, adherents to fascism - and make their decisions based on the wishes of the political group who appointed them.
In our two candidate debates much has been made of the possibility of a Democratic victory allowing what Republicans ironically call “packing” the Supreme Court. Objectively considered, Mitch McConnell’s denial of hearing for President Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland, coupled with his setting aside of all other pending legislation to ram through 200 lifetime federal judgeships and three justices to the Supreme Court is, by any definition, a “packing the courts.” We know in advance these appointees will not be contemplative about the law. We know in advance how each will rule in a given case. Over time they have said so.
The poorly schooled head of conservative Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, describes the prospect Democrats may respond to McConnell’s moves by adding judges to the Supreme Court “will destroy the Constitution.”
