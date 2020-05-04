Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It took less than a week for the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges to withdraw his proposal to shutter three state college campuses, but it was enough time for Governor Scott to weigh in on the VSC crisis and connect it to the challenges he’s identified as facing Vermont’s Prek-12 public education system. Not surprisingly, the governor’s focus was almost exclusively on cost and affordability for taxpayers and not on what our students, schools and communities need. What was surprising was his request that the legislature work with him “on a statewide plan to rethink, reform and strengthen our entire education system” cradle to career.
We applaud the governor’s willingness to work with the legislature to develop a plan, but we believe that any effort to “rethink, reform, and strengthen” our public education system requires the deep engagement of educators, families, and youth - everyone who has a stake in building a stronger and more equitable education system. In fact, the governor and legislature should take this opportunity to partner with our schools and communities to do more than simply reform and instead reimagine and transform so that we can truly, as the Governor remarked, “emerge from this crisis on a path toward having one of the best education systems in the country.”
We call on the governor and the legislature to start on this path to transformation by taking the following steps to safeguard school finances and ensure our most vulnerable students and families get the resources and supports they need:
Step One: Protect Vermont’s public schools by making strategic use of federal CARES(1) funding.
