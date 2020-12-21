Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
It’s that time of year again, only this year it’s different.
When I was a child, pondering the question of what I wanted for Christmas was pretty much a year-round activity. Even if my wildest desires had to be whittled down to the best I could hope for, it was still endlessly entertaining. Back then I secretly doubted that it was more blessed to give than to receive but over the years that would change.
The delight of seeing my own children opening gifts made the blessing obvious. Then, as holiday giving began to entail increasingly lengthy lists, the blessing sometimes felt more like a chore. Looking back at how budget and sensibilities varied through the decades, what I remember best is the exhilaration of one year finishing Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving.
Later, as the people on my list had the resources to buy for themselves anything they really wanted, the dynamics of giving altered again. I found myself prowling small local shops, looking for something I hoped would – even before Marie Kondo made the phrase popular – “spark joy” in those I love, rather than being just one more thing they had to put somewhere.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.