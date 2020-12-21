It’s that time of year again, only this year it’s different.

When I was a child, pondering the question of what I wanted for Christmas was pretty much a year-round activity. Even if my wildest desires had to be whittled down to the best I could hope for, it was still endlessly entertaining. Back then I secretly doubted that it was more blessed to give than to receive but over the years that would change.

The delight of seeing my own children opening gifts made the blessing obvious. Then, as holiday giving began to entail increasingly lengthy lists, the blessing sometimes felt more like a chore. Looking back at how budget and sensibilities varied through the decades, what I remember best is the exhilaration of one year finishing Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving.

Later, as the people on my list had the resources to buy for themselves anything they really wanted, the dynamics of giving altered again. I found myself prowling small local shops, looking for something I hoped would – even before Marie Kondo made the phrase popular – “spark joy” in those I love, rather than being just one more thing they had to put somewhere.

