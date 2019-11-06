I have served my little, rural town as the collector of current or delinquent taxes for over 20 years. A number of taxpayers give me a few comments to go along with their check. There is one taxpayer that always writes a check for 2 cents less than he owes. Is that his way of giving me his 2 cents worth?
I decided I might share my 2 cents worth on some of the ‘hot’ topics that came up this year.
“I pay all these taxes for roads and I only saw the road grader on my road once this summer.”
I hear you and I don’t doubt that what you say is true. This was the summer of triage for our road crew (which was really only half a road crew). Storm after storm, left wash out after washout, and cut travel down to single lane on road after road. I’m grateful to the men who go out in all kinds of weather, with equipment that routinely fails and fight the battle of gravel roads.
“I don’t have any kids (or any kids in school). Why do I have to pay all these taxes?”
I hear you. Did you know that research has shown that investing in education strengthens the economy? States and regions that have invested in education have higher personal incomes, higher employment rates, higher tax collections, reduced crime and reduced welfare dependence. I am grateful for the teachers and principals (we have the best) who are committed to our children and our community.
“Taxes are too high! What do I get for it?”
I hear you and I have a question for you. What do you give to your community? I am grateful for the many wonderful people in my community who give their time and their efforts to serve others. Selectboard members, school directors, listers, tax collectors (just thought I’d slip that little plug in there for tax collectors), all give generously of their time and energy to serve our community. We have a volunteer fire department, volunteers who serve on the planning commission, volunteer representatives to NVDA, Lyndon Rescue, NEKWMD (Thank you Jack for your 25 years). I’m grateful for their service.
Teddy Roosevelt wrote a poem called “The Doer”. It begins, “It’s not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbled or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena…” I am grateful for all those willing to step up and try to do their best to contribute to our community.”
I consider it a privilege to have been able to serve as a tax collector. I have met so many wonderful people. I thank you all, each and every one, for the effort you make to meet this annual obligation that no one looks forward to. I also thank you for taking the time to read this. Here is a little inside information for you, this year’s town report will be dedicated to the men and women who work to maintain gravel roads.
Carol Rossi is the Town Clerk, Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector in Wheelock.
