As we look for a cure for what ails us, it’s worth remembering that solutions don’t always arrive when and where we expect. The familiar story of the accidental discovery of penicillin rarely includes the fact that it would take ten years of collaborative efforts for the first life to be saved by antibiotics.
And what if Alexander Fleming had returned from vacation in 1928 to find moldy petri dishes in his lab and, instead of paying enough attention to notice that bacteria wasn’t growing in proximity to the mold, he had jumped to the conclusion that his experiment was ruined and tossed the whole lot? History might be quite different.
So in this summer of our discontent, as we question what winter might bring, what might we do to make times to come more glorious? Living through time our descendants will probably call historic, we don’t know what’s coming. After all, the first people to plant a seed and tend it didn’t likely think, “Oh, boy, now we’re kicking off the age of agriculture!”
And later it would have taken real prescience to see in the start of the industrial revolution how radically it would change the world. Marconi, with his bright idea of sending signals through the air, never imagined that just over a century later nearly half the population of the planet would hold in their hands access to more knowledge than the greatest libraries of his time.
