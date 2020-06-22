The demand for local news has never been greater, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) acknowledged to newspaper publishers at the start of a June 4 Zoom call organized by the Vermont Press Association. “But the market model — in order to fund it — has never been weaker. It’s just an unbelievable contradiction.”

With that simple observation, Welch described the current reality of almost every one of the state’s newspapers, from the Bennington Banner to the Caledonian Record, from Seven Days to the Valley News.

One by one, the worried-looking individuals on the screen expressed gratitude for the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans that have sustained their local media operations for the last two months. Without the PPP, a number of Vermont publishers said they’d already be out of business.

They also claimed to be producing some of their best work.

