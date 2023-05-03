On April 28, a judge in the Southern District of Illinois, in the case of Barnet v. Raoul, issued a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the recently-passed Protect Illinois Communities Act (PICA) which banned “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines.
At the beginning of that case, the court made the following statement: “…no state may enact a law that denies its citizens rights that the Constitution guarantees them. Even legislation that may enjoy the support of a majority of its citizens must fail if it violates the constitutional rights of fellow citizens.”
Simply put, the Second Amendment – the only Amendment to have the phrase “shall not be infringed” applied to it – guarantees that citizens have a right to self-defense.
Across the Heller, McDonald and Bruen decisions, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has been crystal clear on two things: That the crux of the Second Amendment guarantees the right to self-defense, and that the Second Amendment is no longer a second-class right that is subject to an entirely diﬀerent body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees.
There can be, or should be, no question that any law that eﬀectively prohibits the ability of an honest and law-abiding citizen to immediately purchase the best means of self-defense is an “infringement” to the right of self-defense. It is illogical to argue otherwise, given the wording of our Constitution.
We can speculate that a waiting period may save lives for those who are intent on immediately killing themselves; that maybe, perhaps, putting time between a purchase and taking possession will give people in crisis the time to reconsider.
On the other hand, we see, every day, violence that is targeting completely innocent people. Law-abiding citizens who are under a threat of violence have a right to defend themselves, and to quote Martin Luther King: “A right delayed is a right denied.”
From my research, I have found only one court challenge to a Waiting Period so far, and that occurred in 2014 in California in the case of Silvester v Harris. The case was heard in the U.S. District Court of California, which ruled that the law was unconstitutional. In making that ruling, the court stated:
“Defendant has identiﬁed no laws in existence at or near 1791 (founding) or 1868 (14th Amendment ratiﬁed) that imposed a waiting period of any duration between time of purchase and the time of possession of a ﬁrearm.” It further ruled: “The Court has found that the 10-day waiting periods (of Penal Code § 26815(a) and § 27540(a)) violate the Second Amendment.”
That decision was then appealed by California to the 9th Circuit, who overruled it by using a two-step means-end test and by applying intermediate scrutiny – both of which have been invalidated by Bruen when considering the Second Amendment.
In considering the constitutionality of Vermont’s H.230, it is exceptionally telling that Legislative Counsel remained almost completely mute. Yes: They certainly did advise both Judiciary committees that the Bruen decision was a major one; one that was raising all sorts of legal challenges across the country; yet they completely withheld any concrete statement of constitutionality.
When the Attorney General’s oﬃce gave testimony, they opined that everything was ﬁne.
When the Defender General’s oﬃce gave testimony, they stated that virtually every section of the bill had severe constitutional issues.
One the one hand we have the Attorney General indicating that all is kosher. On the other we have the Defender General’s Oﬃce saying that almost nothing in H.230 will pass constitutional muster. Finally, we have the Legislative Counsel whose guidance appears to be “we just don’t know.”
Three very diﬀerent legal opinions, with one of them being wrong. Given that: How could this bill proceed as it did, unless the majority of the Legislature was willing to consciously ignore Constitutional implications? It’s a gray area; let the courts decide; to heck with the thought that something may be unconstitutional?
In crafting H.230, you will note one very odd section, and that is Section 8, Severability. Per 1 VSA § 215: “The provisions of any act are severable,” meaning that if one provision of a passed bill is found invalid, the other provisions remain in eﬀect. When 1 VSA 215 is implied with every bill enacted – why was it felt that this bill warranted that speciﬁc statute reference, the ﬁrst bill I have ever seen with this section in there?
There can only be one explanation: The crafters of this bill were clearly not sure it was all constitutional. In fact, we know of some in the majority who believe at least some of it is not constitutional but voted for it anyway.
I fully acknowledge that there is the possibility that a waiting period, might, maybe, possibly force someone who is intent on killing themselves to reconsider as they wait to take possession of a ﬁrearm.
The legislature however must acknowledge that while they are laser-focused on attempting to save the lives of people who are intent on killing themselves, they are, at the same time, putting other citizens in jeopardy by denying them the ability to purchase the means of self-defense in a timely manner.
It’s really that simple. Any vote for H.230 is a vote that ignores Constitutional implications, it puts citizens who wish to defend themselves at risk, and it will cost the state (I.E. Vermonters) money to defend laws that will not pass constitutional muster when they are eventually challenged.
It currently appears that Vermonters will have to temporarily live under the dictates of the majority in the legislature who wish to do nothing less than to ignore the Constitutional right of self-defense. For those legislators voting for H.230 and everyone else who supports it, sooner or later they will have to live under the majority of SCOTUS, as simple logic tells us that waiting periods will not pass constitutional muster.
Chris Bradley, is president and executive director of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs (VTFSC). He is a lobbyist for that organization as well as the Vermont State Rifle & Pistol Association (VSRPA).
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.