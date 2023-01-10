When we consider Vermont, we must recognize that the vast majority of Vermont is rural.

We also must recognize that Vermont has a chronic issue with the proper staffing of law enforcement, such that Vermont typically has one of the lowest Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) law enforcement officers per 100,000 residents in the nation. For 2019 we were the lowest.

Today approximately 200 Vermont towns rely solely on the Vermont State Police (VSP) to provide law enforcement coverage, with that equating to approximately 50 percent of Vermont’s population and approximately 90 percent of Vermont’s land mass. Further, VSP’s coverage is not 24 hours. By necessity the VSP only runs two 10-hour shifts, leaving 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. with “on call” coverage only. Finally, VSP is very concernedly short-staffed (as are many police departments).

Depending on when a crime happens, what may be happening at the same time elsewhere, not to mention the weather; it could be quite a long time before law enforcement can get to the scene of a Vermont crime.

