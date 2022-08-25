“This is our national truth: America would not be America without the wealth from Black labor, without Black striving, Black ingenuity, Black resistance.”

― Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project: Born on the Water

There are many well known events in the summer and throughout the year that we as Americans look forward to celebrating. Most of them have historical roots that quite often are lost on us. Instead, Vermont has taken the unique approach of unearthing something that was previously lost. The fourth Saturday of August has been proclaimed Vermont First African Landing Day. Inspired by the passage of the 400 Years of African American History Commission (H.R. 1242) and the 1619 Project the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance initiated this Commemoration three years ago today, August 24th 2019.

Vermont First African Landing Day marks the historical beginnings of African Americans in what would become the United States. Vermont First African Landing Day reminds us of the day that ‘20 and odd’ enslaved Africans who had been stolen from a Portuguese slave ship placed their feet on the the ground in what was then Port Comfort, Virginia. They were immediately traded for supplies. Shortly before this, Virginia held its first meeting of their general assembly. This historical event is considered to be the beginning of the system of government we proudly call democracy. While many historians are quick to point out the prior existence of Spanish slavery and forms of indentured servitude in the world, 1619 marks the early English-colonial beginnings of the massive institution of slavery in what would become the United States.

