April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Raising awareness of these crimes is important for the citizens in your readership area, the Caledonia Special Investigations Unit, Inc., and Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center.

Sexual assaults are traumatic for all victims. People judge victims inappropriately by blaming the victim for the assault. Even supportive people do not know what to say or do. As a result, they fail to offer words that may comfort or other support that reduces trauma.

Victims are afraid. They suffer both physical and emotional injuries. They feel alone and are confused about where to turn for help.

Now imagine facing all that as a child. Sadly, about one in 10 children will be sexually abused. While girls are abused at a higher rate than boys, both girls and are both victims of sexual assault. If adults feel traumatized, judged, alone, and unsure how to seek help, how much more are those feelings magnified for children?

