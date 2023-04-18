April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Raising awareness of these crimes is important for the citizens in your readership area, the Caledonia Special Investigations Unit, Inc., and Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center.
Sexual assaults are traumatic for all victims. People judge victims inappropriately by blaming the victim for the assault. Even supportive people do not know what to say or do. As a result, they fail to offer words that may comfort or other support that reduces trauma.
Victims are afraid. They suffer both physical and emotional injuries. They feel alone and are confused about where to turn for help.
Now imagine facing all that as a child. Sadly, about one in 10 children will be sexually abused. While girls are abused at a higher rate than boys, both girls and are both victims of sexual assault. If adults feel traumatized, judged, alone, and unsure how to seek help, how much more are those feelings magnified for children?
It is your business to report child physical and sexual abuse. You must do something because you may be the only person who does. If you are a mandated reporter and you fail to report, you may be jailed. Whether you are a mandated reporter or not, if you suspect child abuse, that child needs you to be their champion and make the call.
Communities in both Vermont and New Hampshire have Children’s Advocacy Centers available to help. A CAC is a team of specially trained professionals who deal with child abuse cases. CACs are so much more. We help kids go back to being kids by providing seamless support.
Before CACs, families, and their abused children had to seek medical exams, find mental health services, and victim advocacy support on their own. Frequently they had to drive their children to two or more locations so government agencies with an interest in their child’s case could interview them.
CACs help families and children recover from the trauma of abuse by providing a single location to receive one professionally conducted and recorded interview. CACs help coordinate medical exams and schedule mental health services. They connect children and families with advocates that serve as trusted guides through the whole process. The CAC is the one place parents can turn to with any question and receive an answer.
You may have concerns about reporting suspected abuse. You might wonder if it is the right thing to do. There is nothing better you can do for an abused child than report your suspicions. Do what is right. Make the call. CACs, together with our well trained teammates, stand ready to find out what is really happening. Your call just might begin the healing process for a child and the rest of their family. It is your business.
