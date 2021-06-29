It’s hard to believe that Sen. Erin Hennessey is still in her first year in the New Hampshire Senate. In just a few short months, she has already made her mark and helped craft a responsible, conservative budget that meets New Hampshire’s needs and will improve our schools.
This budget provides relief to property taxpayers at every level. We send back $100 million under the Statewide Property Tax. We also return $188 million in Meals and Rooms Tax revenue with cities and towns, an increase of $50.5 million over the last budget, and for the first time protect that revenue sharing with a dedicated fund. We also increase funding for county nursing homes by $29.1 million, providing relief on the county portion of your property tax bill.
Erin is the only Senator to sit on both the Senate Finance Committee and Education Committee, giving her unique expertise on education funding. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for our schools. Because enrollments were down last fall, our school funding formulas would have provided less funding for districts next year. Erin promised that this would not happen, and she delivered. She crafted a fix to the funding formulas and protected $67 million in state aid going to our local schools.
This budget also provides $30 million in building aid for new school construction projects, and $35 million under the Relief Funding Plan that Erin targeted to school districts with the most pressing fiscal need. Overall, this budget increases education funding by $102 million over current law for a total of $2.2 billion.
Sen. Hennessey also fought to expand school choice in this budget, creating Education Savings Accounts for low-income New Hampshire families who need more choices for their children’s education. School choice helps students who need options to fulfill their educational opportunities. Erin insisted upon transition grants to protect local taxpayers.
Thanks to the tax reforms championed by Republicans over the last several years, New Hampshire’s economy is among the strongest in the country. In fact, our state’s unemployment rate is now lower than when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This budget cuts taxes on New Hampshire employers, reducing the Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax, and increasing the threshold for filing the BET to $250,000. That will provide immediate relief to New Hampshire’s small businesses and help create more high paying jobs for our friends and neighbors.
We also phase out the Interest and Dividends Tax on savings and retirement income, helping our seniors. We protect Main Street businesses who received loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program from an unexpected tax bill and lower the Meals and Rooms Tax for the first time in decades to give a boost to our travel and tourism industry.
We also provide more than $15 million in state aid grants to communities to keep our water clean and add $25 million to the Affordable Housing Fund.
While ensuring that we helped taxpayers, small businesses and our communities, we also increase the Rainy Day Fund to put more than $158 million into our Rainy Day Fund for economic protection for future emergencies such as we faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.
We promised to protect our most vulnerable, and we delivered. This budget increases support for programs addressing mental health and substance misuse, including funding for a new forensic psychiatric hospital, additional transitional beds to tackle the emergency room boarding crisis, and full funding of the Developmentally Disabled Waitlist. We also set aside $3 million to help seniors and veterans recover from the social isolation caused by the pandemic.
This budget provides for New Hampshire’s needs and delivers on the promises Senate Republicans made at the beginning of the year. We could not have done that without the hard work of Sen. Erin Hennessey.
Sen. Chuck Morse (R-Salem) is Senate President. Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is Senate Majority Leader.
