The recent decision by Attorney General Charity Clark to charge two Vermont State Troopers with simple assault and reckless endangerment is bad judgement. This decision will have a dangerous and chilling effect on those we ask to mitigate harm in our communities.

After reading the affidavit, I would guess that Attorney General Clark wants to send a clear message to those who want accountability for police misconduct. As someone who for 45 years in Vermont has worked to hold those who violated their oath accountable, I know how and have held police officers accountable - this is not how it should be done.

To stretch a possible policy violation into a criminal case is dangerous and not a balanced delivery of justice. The Attorney General and her staff have to know they are stretching the boundaries to send a statement to those who demand accountability at any cost. Already the Superior Court Judge has found no probable cause for the simple assault charge. Why would two prior Attorney Generals not bring charges? The circumstances and facts of this case have not changed in 11 months- the only change is the person making the decision to charge. And why?

Police officers face an incredibly difficult, dangerous and stressful job. I have seen those challenges grow more demanding. This is especially true in the past several years with mental health and substance use disorder presenting to the policing community impossible options to deal with the chaos brought on by these increased demands. That is exactly what the State Police response was in this case, a response to a person in crisis at 2:12 in the morning. Why the State Police? It is simple, there is no one else to call.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.