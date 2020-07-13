The COVID-19 pandemic has tested virtually every aspect of the American healthcare system, including substance abuse treatment. While hospitals have seen an influx in patients and cases, drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities have the opposite problem, a scarcity of patients.

What makes this so strange is that all indications so far suggest that America’s drug epidemic has grown worse since this pandemic began.

To be able to continue providing treatment, the industry has made leaps and bounds in the last several weeks that surpass anything seen in decades. The only questions that remain are if it will be enough to prevent a national relapse and if these advances will continue after the pandemic.

When the virus hit our country and cases began to explode, many people in treatment just left. Most facilities saw sharp drops in new clients coming in. This has led to payroll cuts, layoffs, and closures of some facilities. Many immediately turned to telehealth. Telehealth is the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care, patient, health-related education, and public health. But telehealth isn’t new, just not utilized in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation industry.

