Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
While there is been much talk recently about the Town of Lyndon’s flood hazard zoning bylaws, unfortunately much of the discussion has become personal and hyperbolic. There has not been nearly enough discussion as to what the actual problems are with the current bylaws, and how they have led us to our current situation. While the town’s present bylaws have a number of technical problems, the heart of the matter rests with two ill-advised policy choices that the town has made.
The first problematic policy choice made by Lyndon is a prohibition on the use of fill in most situations. By the term “fill”, I am referring to soil, gravel, etc., that is used to increase the elevation of a piece of property, and therefore reduce its potential for flooding in the future. Under Lyndon’s zoning by-laws, the use of new fill is prohibited except as has necessary to elevate an existing or replacement structure above the level that water can be expected to reach during a so-called “100-year flood,” i.e., a flood that the experts tell us has a one percent chance of occurring in any given year.
In all other circumstances, Lyndon prohibits the use of fill in flood hazard areas. You want to use fill to elevate a parking lot? That’s prohibited. You want to use fill to elevate the pumps at a gas station? Your answer is “no.” You want to elevate your driveway? Nope; not permitted.
In practice, this prohibition leads to absurd results. Water does not care what is in its way. There is no functional difference between a structure and fill, as both represent an impediment to the flow of water and the ability of a piece of land to store water in a time of flooding. However, because Lyndon will only allow you to use fill to elevate an existing or replacement structure, if a property owner proposes replacing an existing structure with a smaller structure, they are not permitted to use the difference between the two to fill a portion of their property for some other purpose, such as to elevate a parking lot or driveway.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.