The pandemic moved and changed us all in many ways. We spent more time with our immediate family and cooked at home with a newfound enthusiasm. We navigated ever-changing safety guidance, and continue to do so today. We learned to adapt and be flexible. Unfortunately, we also experienced extreme fear and unhealthy isolation. The simple prospect of going to the grocery store felt like a life-and-death decision. Physical, emotional, and economic uncertainty took its toll on all of us to some degree.
During one of the most difficult times in modern history, it is not a stretch to say community members needed help more than ever. One silver lining from the past 16 months is that the pandemic reinforced for many what really matters, which is helping others. At Faith in Action, the community stepped up to deliver food, connect with community members, and contribute financially to meet Faith in Action’s mission of serving food insecure community members, offering socially enriching programs, and advancing opportunities to increase self-sufficiency. We are forever grateful for the outpouring of support we received to help us carry out our mission during a time of significant community need.
A touching example of community support came from a local couple, who weekly delivered to Faith in Action a stack of greeting cards that included a handwritten note of encouragement and a $50 bill. We were instructed to distribute these cards to community members needing reassurance and funds to fulfill a significant unmet need. Example blessings bestowed upon others included paying for prescription drugs, gas to get to a doctor’s appointment, a charcoal grill for cooking, pet food for a therapy animal, adult briefs, a gift for a child’s birthday, food for an individual on a special diet, and much-much-more! Tears of joy and relief flowed when recipients read the handwritten note that told them that someone “out there” cared for them. While using Faith in Action to create a degree of separation, the personal and straightforward act to support individual community members blessed more than just the card recipients; all who participated in the card distribution were touched with a feeling of hope and encouragement.
The ripple effect of giving to others is real. Whether offering emotional support for loved ones, donating money to a charity, or volunteering time to assist an organization, giving improves our mood, self-worth, and the lives of others. Experts say that helping others and volunteering decreases the risk of depression. (Mayo Clinic Health System) The gift of giving always comes full circle. The Faith in Action weekly greeting card donors understand the power of generosity on a very personal level, and we are forever grateful for their wisdom, generosity, and kindness.
Cynthia Stuart is executive director of Faith in Action.
