Wednesday, November 9, is “the day after” for all of us. I won’t hazard a guess about the landscape we will see that morning, nor do I subscribe to the oft-repeated refrain that “this election is the most consequential”—even though there may be good, objective evidence that it is. Every election is consequential because a functioning democracy requires care, attention, and restraint to sustain it. Turning every election into the “most important” may be effective for fundraising and turnout but it also accelerates the disaffection and disengagement among those who lose. When political loss feels eviscerating there is no incentive for concession or compromise. This is not to say the stakes aren’t high—they are—but as the stakes have risen and been amplified, our ability to remember that there is a “we,” beyond an “us versus them,” has been pushed further out of reach. The one guess I’d hazard is that few of us will wake up on November 9 more confident about the stability of our democracy than we were a decade ago. So, what can we do about it?

At the Vermont Community Foundation, we aren’t a political organization. We are a community organization. However, we cannot ignore the intersection between civic function and the vitality of communities. In 2016 we watched the election and turned our attention into the opportunity gap framework which has guided us since that time, because, to quote the author Robert Putnam: “We might ponder whether the bleak, socially estranged future facing poor kids in America today could have unanticipated political consequences tomorrow.”

So here we are in the midst of another election reflecting on the opportunity gap and our community impact planned for the years ahead, wrestling with the stakes at play in our communities and in our democracy right now. We continue to believe that there is an ongoing role for philanthropy to foster civically, socially, economically, and ecologically resilient communities. There is undoubtedly a better path for all of us. Finding it will take everyone realizing that these are not someone else’s problems to fix.

A recent paper by Rachel Kleinfeld of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace titled Five Strategies to Support U.S. Democracy lays out the stakes. The entire paper is gripping; a clinical articulation of the forces allowing authoritarianism to take hold and violence to be normed, all with voter support. It is worth reading for what will work and what won’t.

