Darcie McCann: Saying Thank You To An Amazing Woman

Editor’s note: This eulogy was delivered on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at an online memorial service for Rosalie Harris. It is being shared here for those who could not attend and the countless people she touched and who loved her.
Good afternoon. My name is Darcie McCann. I am the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce and a family friend of the Harris family.
When I was first asked to speak at this special memorial for this incredible woman, the first words that popped into my head were, “L’dor v’dor,” a Hebrew phrase that I heard Rosalie say countless times over our years of friendship.
While its exact translation is “from generation to generation,” it really means so much more and speaks to the message that Rosalie tried to impart her entire 102 years: to share one’s culture, values, rituals, traditions, history and even stories and recipes to those who follow us. I will attempt to try to do that, to share that bond between generations, as I tell you a little bit about Rosalie’s rich and wondrous life.
Rosalie was born 102 years ago in a diverse and vibrant neighborhood in Montreal, one of two daughters born to Polish and Romanian immigrant parents.
It speaks to Rosalie’s character that after losing her mother at the young age of 7 that she went on to become a wonderful mother to children (Gertrude) or Chips and David Naparstek, Andrea Harris, Bill and Marcia Harris and an equally magnificent grandmother to four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. If the truth is to be told, wasn’t she sort of a mother to us all?
Having lost her mother at such a young age and, really, having to take care of the house with her older sister as children, it is amazing what Rosalie has been able to accomplish, as beloved family member, medical professional, community activist and educator.
As I looked through the files at the chamber, and they go back quite a long time, you really got a sense of how colorful her life was, even from childhood. Her family belonged to Canada’s first synagogue, Shearith Israel, also known as the Portuguese and Spanish Synagogue. Her maternal grandfather, in fact, was a teaching rabbi and scribe at the turn of the last century and probably instilled her love of calligraphy later on in life.
For a woman who had a heart the size of this Earth, it is no surprise that she went into a service industry, becoming a registered nurse along with her sister. Rosalie graduated in 1940 from the Women’s General Hospital School of Nursing in Montreal, what became Herbert Ready Memorial Hospital. After a short stint working at the Jewish General Hospital, she decided to leave and pursue a career in private nursing.
It was fortuitous night, on Oct. 26, 1941, that Rosalie decided to go out to a club with some of her friends, as the night she met her soul mate and the love of her life, Ben Harris, who was visiting friends from St. Albans who now lived in Montreal.
Ben immediately took a shine to this sparkling and lovely woman, so much so he proclaimed to his mother after their first meeting that he had met the girl he was going to marry. Four dates and three months later, on Feb. 1, 1942, he did just that, on his birthday no less.
Let’s be honest; Ben had no excuse for missing a wedding anniversary, of which there were many, 72, in fact.
After a short time in the military for Ben, during which time Rosalie worked for the Red Cross in Boston. The couple returned to Vermont, first to Montpelier and then to St. Johnsbury in 1949, when Ben opened up the second family-owned men’s clothing store, Nate’s.
While an engaged and loving mother, Rosalie took to this community and region like a duck to water. She became involved in no less than 25 different organizations over the years, including Caledonia Home Health Care, Congregation Beth El, the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, Lyndon State College/Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Rural Edge, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum & Art Gallery and my own organization, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
She received our Citizen of the Year in 1978 for her tremendous service to her community and region and Trustee Emeritus honors for the past decade for her dedication and commitment to the chamber.
And you might gather that I am just scratching the surface on the many affiliations and honors she garnered over the decades, but some of the more notable awards were the David G. Rahr Community Service Award (along with Ben) from the Vermont Community Foundation, the Community National Bank Community Service Award (also with Ben) and the recognition from the Governor from the Commission of Volunteers.
Rosalie and Ben were a true team, not only in their marriage but their devotion to the region, creating the Harris Prize at St. Johnsbury Academy and a nursing scholarship at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. And, if the truth is to be told, how many other countless organizations have benefitted from their support and generosity over the years, including my own.
Quite simply, this humble woman, although short of stature, was a GIANT in our region.
Perhaps because English was not her first language, Rosalie talked with a distinct and clipped manner, enunciating each and every word. But that is not why we listened to her. She was extremely intelligent, joyous and funny and truly empathetic and caring to anyone she talked to.
One of the characteristics that made both Rosalie and Ben special was their willingness and desire to share information and traditions of their Jewish faith to school children, other people of faith and the community and region at large.
You have to remember back then, when they first came here to St. Johnsbury, that there were very few people who identified as Jews, especially after World War II, when millions went to their death for that very reason. For those two to have the strength of character and faith in their fellow human beings amazes me to this day.
How many of us look at different cultures and faiths differently because of those two? We owe them a debt of service.
Rosalie’s love of family, her faith, friends and her surroundings separate her from almost everyone we have ever met. If the truth is to be told, she could, as well as Ben, been chosen Citizens of the Century from our organization, not just that particular year. It is a legacy that will last on down, through generations, the true meaning of L’dor v’dor.
I think if Rosalie were here today, she would tell us to share that generational bond between all religions, races, nationalities and cultures, today and every day hence. It is a way we can honor her contributions and achievements as well as making our corner of the world a better place to live.
Blessings and thank you, dear woman, for a long life well lived, and for loving and serving so many.
Darcie McCann is the Executive Director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
