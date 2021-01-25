Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
For over 10 years, these columns have been critical of the treatment of the state’s retirement systems (state employees and teachers) which now in their present forms, are neither sustainable nor affordable without significant reforms. This has just changed with the State Treasurer’s report to the Legislature.
The Treasurer and I have disagreed over the years on how to solve these problems. However, I must acknowledge and commend her for the recommendations she has made to the General Assembly on how to reduce pension and OPEB (retiree healthcare) liabilities, to ensure the retirement systems are able to continue to pay their participants.
For a little background, the report from the state’s actuary as of June 30, 2020 indicates the combined (state employees and teachers) unfunded liabilities for the retirement systems increased $1 billion since the earlier year’s report. They now stand at over $5.6 billion. In addition, the annual required payment to fund just the pensions has increased by nearly $100 million and now is over $300 million. You can imagine how this urgent challenge is impacting our state’s budget writers as the current legislature begins its deliberations.
Pursuant to the request made last fall by the Boards of Trustees of the state employees and teachers retirement systems, these hard but necessary recommendations are designed to put the retirement systems (state employees and teachers) on a more sustainable and affordable path by lowering the liabilities and the annual pension payments to at least the projected levels made the year before. These recommendations include reducing cost of living increases for future retirees, increasing state employee and teacher contributions, and modifying the method for calculating benefits and the waiting times for drawing benefits. Importantly, however, none of these proposed changes would impact retirees currently receiving benefits.
