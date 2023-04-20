Just a year ago, we wrote that the recommendations by the Vermont Pension Benefits, Design and Funding Task Force to fix the retirement systems for state workers and teachers (later included in the pension reform legislation enacted in 2022) did not go far enough. A good start, but not far enough to make the systemic solutions needed for the systems’ sustainability.

As we wrote, one measure to help make the systems sustainable is to conduct more frequent reviews of the systems’ actuarial assumptions. The 2022 legislation, however, extended the actuarial assumptions established in 2019 to 2023. We stressed, at that time and now, that the actuarial assumptions should be reviewed at least every three years.

The actuarial assumptions (e.g., assumed rate of return on investments, inflation, medical expenses) are used to determine the amount of the systems’ liabilities and the amount the state must pay each year to help fund the plans on an ongoing basis. These assumptions can change much more frequently than every 4 years. Take, for example, the recent, rapid increase in inflation or the continuing significant increases in medical expenses. If these assumptions are off, we really can’t accurately assess state liabilities and annual payments.

Yet, less than a year later, we can see from the Joint Fiscal Office’s The Fiscal Focus, dated December 22, 2022 (JFO Report), that the assumptions and projections are already significantly off. While the one-time contributions by the state ($266 million), an accounting adjustment for the retiree health benefits, increased contributions by participants and some limitations on cost-of-living adjustments had a significant impact, the reductions are not nearly as much as what was anticipated.

