Vermont’s $4.6 billion liability for the state workers and teachers pensions and retiree health care benefits (OPEB) increased by $171 million for this past year ended June 30, 2019, and over 110 percent since 2008. This increase was despite continued assurances by policymakers that they had a plan to pay off these obligations over the next 20 years.
Certainly, there is no evidence to date to corroborate the state’s claim, without some combination of increasing taxes, reducing benefits or cutting existing programs, which the state has been reluctant to do. At this point in time, policymakers need an independent analysis of these benefit plans.
I have been writing about the dangers of these unfunded liabilities and talking to various groups as well for over ten years. Unfortunately, the people who are in elected positions and could or should have taken action, haven’t. The unions, for their own vested interests, have successfully downplayed the urgent state of affairs during this time. But, the legislature in particular, has a fiduciary duty to address these issues in a process that is free of conflict.
The state now pays over $200 million per year (and increasing each year) to fund just the pension plans ($2.3 billion in unfunded liability) and, meanwhile, chooses to not fund the annual required payments of around $80 million for the retiree health care benefit plans ($2.3 billion in unfunded liability).
