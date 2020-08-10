Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The day after tropic storm Isaias did its thing in Vermont while walking over the stream that crosses our land, I noticed that despite Isaias’s thunderous rain the stream was flowing at nearly the same low level it was before the storm. One might expect flood levels but on reflecting on how dry it has been around here, it seems the stream reacted to the rains with an early spike upwards in flow and then just as quickly returned to pre-rain low levels.
Our trees and fields are thirsty in this dry year and so promptly drank up Isaias’s rainfall and this small stream’s flow levels exactly reflected the drought conditions so far in the summer of 2020. The USGS hydrographs for tributary river basins in the Lake Champlain, Connecticut River, Lake Memphremagog and the Hudson watersheds showed the same reactions statewide, quick rise and then a quick return to mean or below mean flows.
While periods of drought increase and seasonal and regional weather patterns grow more erratic, demands for surface water from industrial, agricultural, and municipal users are growing. This growing use of surface water and the increasing unpredictable supply puts the health of Vermont’s surface waters and any activities reliant on surface water at risk. The risk is magnified by a lack of clear public policy about the use of surface waters in Vermont, especially the cumulative use in any one watershed.
Historically we have left water quality problems unaddressed, much to our detriment. We knew nutrient loading hurt our waterways decades ago. Left unaddressed, we now have blue green algae poisoning our beaches and an estimated cleanup bill for Lake Champlain alone of 10 million dollars a year over 20 years. We knew about combined sewer overflows (CSOs) decades ago. Left unaddressed, we have millions of gallons of untreated sewage discharged into our waterways yearly after practically every rainstorm or quick snow melt. The estimated costs for cleaning up CSOs are staggering.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.